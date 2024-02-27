Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Corteva by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 322,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth about $579,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Corteva by 46.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 580,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,700,000 after purchasing an additional 36,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Corteva by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 31,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 13,780 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.95.

Corteva Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CTVA traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.14. The stock had a trading volume of 287,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,860,073. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $64.04. The firm has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

