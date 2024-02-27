Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Shares Sold by Robinson Capital Management LLC

Robinson Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Free Report) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,891 shares during the period. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund comprises 1.1% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 20.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 18.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 298,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 46,254 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 169.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 238,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 149,756 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock remained flat at $8.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 6,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,563. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $8.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 17,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $137,013.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,550,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,024,007.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 83,077 shares of company stock valued at $658,765.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

