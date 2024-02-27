Robinson Capital Management LLC Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Robinson Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 574,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 71,921 shares during the quarter. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals makes up about 1.4% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000.

Shares of LEO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.96. 81,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,457. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

