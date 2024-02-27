Robinson Capital Management LLC Purchases 44,837 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 389,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,837 shares during the quarter. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund makes up about 1.7% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned about 1.33% of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the first quarter worth $180,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 7.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock remained flat at $11.34 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,563. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average of $10.76. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $11.70.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0465 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

Further Reading

