Robinson Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 151,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,307,000. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF comprises about 3.3% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Motco bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BATS:HYD traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.80. The stock had a trading volume of 519,114 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.44 and its 200 day moving average is $50.24.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

