BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) is Robinson Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Robinson Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 834,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,549 shares during the quarter. BlackRock MuniVest Fund makes up 2.3% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $5,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MVF. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 13,909 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 28,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 7,204 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 841,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after buying an additional 18,885 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 7,353,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,559,000 after buying an additional 565,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Performance

MVF stock remained flat at $6.94 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 119,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,590. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average is $6.63. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $7.19.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 5.24%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.