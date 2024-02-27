BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Shares Bought by Robinson Capital Management LLC

Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 901,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,214 shares during the quarter. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund comprises approximately 2.0% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 123.1% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after buying an additional 643,547 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 28.0% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,116,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 244,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 909,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 370,811 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 2,779.1% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 397,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 383,520 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 120.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 382,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 208,904 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:DSM traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $5.73. 50,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,673. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.40. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

(Free Report)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Articles

