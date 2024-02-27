Rench Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.76 Million Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 106,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 40,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 219,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OHI. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of OHI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,438. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $34.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.89.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 270.71%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

