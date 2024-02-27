Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Rench Wealth Management Inc.

Rench Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.8% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $3.82 on Tuesday, hitting $150.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,334,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,583,654. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $172.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.53.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

