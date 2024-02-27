Rench Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,875 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises approximately 1.9% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.75.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $203.00. 1,050,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,870,229. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $206.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $168.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.93.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

