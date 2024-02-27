Vinva Investment Management Ltd Trims Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,299,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,463,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 149,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 35,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in CSX by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 17,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.70. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $74.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.24.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

