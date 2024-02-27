Synovus Financial Corp Trims Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRA Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,755. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.37 and a 200 day moving average of $107.69. The stock has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $115.97.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

