Synovus Financial Corp Sells 412 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $15.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,077.29. The company had a trading volume of 63,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,207. The company’s 50-day moving average is $999.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $963.48. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $795.74 and a twelve month high of $1,077.29. The company has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.37 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.18 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total transaction of $279,566.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total transaction of $279,566.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $987,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,806 shares of company stock worth $20,626,546 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORLY. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,056.44.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

