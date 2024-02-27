Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.85

Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.85 and last traded at $47.52, with a volume of 65559 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.53.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

Core & Main Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $666,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $124,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Core & Main news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $1,625,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at $333,938.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $666,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,882.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,618,271 shares of company stock valued at $2,555,066,918 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Core & Main by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Core & Main by 37.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core & Main by 6.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Core & Main by 7.0% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 3.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

