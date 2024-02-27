Synovus Financial Corp Sells 15,870 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,870 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 3.93% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $13,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JHSC. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 6,539.0% during the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 898,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,179,000 after buying an additional 885,189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 58.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 472,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,071,000 after buying an additional 173,547 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 985.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 92,813 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 466,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,259,000 after buying an additional 91,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,784,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,547,000 after buying an additional 62,083 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of JHSC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,965. The company has a market cap of $392.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.84. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $29.72 and a 52-week high of $37.12.

About John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by relative price and profitability. Securities are weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.