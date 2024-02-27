Synovus Financial Corp Sells 2,155 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $14,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $377.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $380.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $359.67 and a 200 day moving average of $332.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $344.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $374.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.63.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

