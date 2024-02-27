Synovus Financial Corp Has $10.08 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 61.7% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 312 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.37. The stock had a trading volume of 786,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,379,221. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $128.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $158.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.24.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

