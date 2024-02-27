Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,345 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,417 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $12,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,991,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% during the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Teca Partners LP increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 36.7% during the third quarter. Teca Partners LP now owns 20,809 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 137,104 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,143,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $2,312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of PANW traded up $14.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $317.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,632,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,802,671. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.30 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.43. The firm has a market cap of $102.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at $7,230,715.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total value of $12,896,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at $53,081,340.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,230,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 171,293 shares of company stock worth $52,718,274 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PANW. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $363.00 to $337.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PANW

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.