Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 655 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,871,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $30,670,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 489.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,226,000 after buying an additional 687,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in EPR Properties by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,203,000 after buying an additional 523,061 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 903.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 556,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 500,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.55.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EPR traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.65. The stock had a trading volume of 112,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.33. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $33.92 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.68.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EPR Properties news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $275,231.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $121,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,094 shares in the company, valued at $880,815.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $275,231.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,933 shares of company stock worth $469,682. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties

(Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.