Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $252,000 Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PH. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:PH traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $531.00. 32,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $300.86 and a one year high of $535.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $482.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $433.67.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $491.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

