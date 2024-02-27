The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,845 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $15,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.44.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.03. 673,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,471,224. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.92 and a 52 week high of $100.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $114.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.