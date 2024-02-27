Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0517 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EAD traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $6.63. 32,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,285. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.81.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $63,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $80,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 17.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,201 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 20.0% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth $102,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

