Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,180,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,551,445,000 after purchasing an additional 152,274 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 12.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,077,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,858,605,000 after purchasing an additional 452,166 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 16.6% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,708,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,690,312,000 after purchasing an additional 528,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,829,490,000 after purchasing an additional 114,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,259,133,000 after purchasing an additional 52,321 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC traded down $3.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $455.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,952. The stock has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $456.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $496.89.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on NOC shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective (down previously from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Northrop Grumman

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.68, for a total value of $95,482.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,784.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.68, for a total transaction of $95,482.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,784.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total value of $430,103.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,180.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,149 shares of company stock worth $1,421,147. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.