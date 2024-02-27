Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.05-3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.12.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

Shares of PRIM traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.60. The stock had a trading volume of 150,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,737. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $41.11.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primoris Services

Institutional Trading of Primoris Services

In other Primoris Services news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 51,224 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $1,630,972.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,607.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 11,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Read More

