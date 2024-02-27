CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.24-0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $201-221 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $238.94 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CARG. Oppenheimer raised their target price on CarGurus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on CarGurus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarGurus presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CarGurus

CarGurus Trading Down 7.6 %

CARG traded down $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.07. 1,428,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,692. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average of $20.52. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $15.34 and a 52 week high of $24.64.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $223.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.05 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 21.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,428,000 after buying an additional 23,382 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter valued at $880,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 54.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,932 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter valued at $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

(Get Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.