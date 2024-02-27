Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.100-0.160 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7 billion-$4.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.9 billion. Macy’s also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.450-2.850 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on M. Citigroup raised shares of Macy’s from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an inline rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.45.

NYSE:M traded up $1.43 on Tuesday, reaching $20.73. 6,348,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,619,250. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $23.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.23.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 19.53%. Macy’s’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Macy’s will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 7.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 34.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 13.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 219,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after buying an additional 26,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

