iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Decreased by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $330.18. 80,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,100. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $221.56 and a twelve month high of $333.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $312.80 and a 200 day moving average of $290.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.