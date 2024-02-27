Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Buys 3,115 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 127.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.61. The stock had a trading volume of 236,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,819. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $65.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.51. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $175.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.42.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPC. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.