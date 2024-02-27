Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Purchases Shares of 5,281 CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,472,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $657,577,000 after acquiring an additional 416,784 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 34.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,213,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,677 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,728,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,738,000 after acquiring an additional 66,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in CF Industries by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,471,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,387,000 after purchasing an additional 488,098 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CF traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $80.34. The stock had a trading volume of 271,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,315. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $87.90.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

CF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank lowered CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.93.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

