Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Trims Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department reduced its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,337,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,832,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,570,000 after acquiring an additional 210,171 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,743,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,343,000 after acquiring an additional 632,598 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,867,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,467,000 after purchasing an additional 101,230 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $284.48. 90,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,278. The firm has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $162.04 and a 52-week high of $286.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.61.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.23%.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total transaction of $742,413.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,700,168.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total transaction of $539,891.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,591,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total transaction of $742,413.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,700,168.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,895 shares of company stock worth $1,859,452 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.71.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

