Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,429 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $40,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 6,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,068,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,180,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,105 shares of company stock valued at $17,475,982. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CI stock opened at $343.10 on Tuesday. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $347.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $314.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $100.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.51.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

