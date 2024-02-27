Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 538 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Truvestments Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.43.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

