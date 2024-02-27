Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $744,000 Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $2,125,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $149.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.96. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $158.27. The firm has a market cap of $96.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABNB. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Airbnb

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $1,144,191.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,525,375.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $32,571,288.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,638,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,240,129.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $1,144,191.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,525,375.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,533,357 shares of company stock valued at $213,763,876. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.