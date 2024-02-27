Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 12.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 9.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 21,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 15.4% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 32.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 384,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 20,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ACRE shares. JMP Securities downgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $10.25 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ACRE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.20. The stock had a trading volume of 238,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,746. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $11.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.89%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -183.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Commercial Real Estate

In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, VP Anton Feingold sold 5,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $61,079.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,975 shares in the company, valued at $715,270.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Anton Feingold sold 5,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $61,079.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 68,975 shares in the company, valued at $715,270.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 18,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $194,717.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,312.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

