Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 45 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in S&P Global by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 186,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,051,000 after purchasing an additional 20,153 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 13,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $5.08 on Tuesday, hitting $428.33. 218,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,743. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $437.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $405.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.54 billion, a PE ratio of 52.66, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $321.14 and a twelve month high of $461.16.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 43.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.25.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

