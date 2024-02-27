Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.29), Briefing.com reports. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 1,003.36% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. The firm had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

NASDAQ RVMD opened at $30.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.24. Revolution Medicines has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $35.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RVMD. Bank of America raised Revolution Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Revolution Medicines news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,402. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,402. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $45,972.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,333 shares of company stock worth $1,604,322. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 12,643 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,214,000 after buying an additional 298,436 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after buying an additional 13,134 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 629,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,067,000 after acquiring an additional 68,794 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,843,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,537,000 after acquiring an additional 88,844 shares in the last quarter.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.