Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $282,000 Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,213,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $52,644,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,301,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367,112 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,506,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,739,000. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AGNC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.57. 2,026,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,698,393. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $10.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 954.95 and a beta of 1.45.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 15.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 14,414.41%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AGNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.96.

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

