Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,451 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 78.8% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 87,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 38,343 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth $72,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 64.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 368.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,486,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,591,000 after purchasing an additional 42,781 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $34.79. 123,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,400. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.19 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.15.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.