SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,667,000. rhino investment partners Inc increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 320,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 22,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 15,063 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,339,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,970,000 after buying an additional 145,395 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,435,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,099,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average is $45.98.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

