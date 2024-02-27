Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.42

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.4227 per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.
Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Stock Performance
Shares of AMJB traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.72. 1,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100. Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 has a 1-year low of $25.84 and a 1-year high of $27.95.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 3 lithium stocks to ride a multi-year cycle
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Domino’s Q4 2023 report: Hot and fresh or cold and crusty?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Goldman upgraded Nvidia stock, one metric says it could go higher
Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28 2044 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28 2044 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.