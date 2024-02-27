Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.42

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.4227 per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Stock Performance

Shares of AMJB traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.72. 1,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100. Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 has a 1-year low of $25.84 and a 1-year high of $27.95.

