Gray Television, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:GTN.A)

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Gray Television Price Performance

NYSE:GTN.A traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Gray Television has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $11.39.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter. Gray Television had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

