Hudbay Minerals Inc. to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0074 per share by the mining company on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th.

Hudbay Minerals has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years. Hudbay Minerals has a payout ratio of 1.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hudbay Minerals to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.4%.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

HBM traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $5.73. 440,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,035. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Free Report ) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 14,683 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,254 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 42,769 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

