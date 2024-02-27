Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DOM.L) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.51 Per Share

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DOM.L – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.51 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21.
Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Performance
