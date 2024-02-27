Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 50.10 Per Share

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 50.10 ($0.64) per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $18.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Bunzl stock traded down GBX 15 ($0.19) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,195 ($40.53). 192,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,450. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,202.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,006.77. The company has a market cap of £10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2,213.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,680 ($33.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,306 ($41.93).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($32.98) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,989.17 ($37.91).

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

