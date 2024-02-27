Select Medical Holdings Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:SEM)

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the health services provider on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Select Medical has a payout ratio of 22.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Select Medical to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

Shares of NYSE SEM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.11. 40,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,417. Select Medical has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.28.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Select Medical had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Select Medical will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $2,663,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,839,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,140,358.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,789,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,531,368. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $2,663,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,839,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,140,358.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $6,463,000. Company insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Select Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Select Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 252.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

SEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Select Medical in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

