Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Grosvenor Capital Management has a dividend payout ratio of 54.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Grosvenor Capital Management to earn $0.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.8%.

NASDAQ GCMG traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $8.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,329. Grosvenor Capital Management has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.34 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average of $8.29.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Grosvenor Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

In related news, CFO Pamela L. Bentley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total transaction of $223,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,165.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $664,000. Insiders own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCMG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Grosvenor Capital Management by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Grosvenor Capital Management by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Grosvenor Capital Management by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Grosvenor Capital Management by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Grosvenor Capital Management by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 45,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

