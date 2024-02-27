Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the software maker on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Open Text has increased its dividend by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Open Text has a payout ratio of 20.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Open Text to earn $4.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.85. The company had a trading volume of 79,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,772. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Open Text has a 12 month low of $32.04 and a 12 month high of $45.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The software maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Open Text by 889.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,614,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,857,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Open Text by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,201,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,001,000 after purchasing an additional 656,800 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Open Text by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,988,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,653,000 after purchasing an additional 576,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Text by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,074,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,686,000 after purchasing an additional 572,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

OTEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Open Text in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Open Text from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Open Text from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

