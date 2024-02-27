First National Bank Alaska Announces Quarterly Dividend of $3.20 (OTCMKTS:FBAK)

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 3.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.
First National Bank Alaska Price Performance
Shares of FBAK stock traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.97. 46 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184. First National Bank Alaska has a fifty-two week low of $178.60 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.47.
First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.48 million for the quarter.
First National Bank Alaska Company Profile
First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. The company offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First National Bank Alaska
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 lithium stocks to ride a multi-year cycle
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Domino’s Q4 2023 report: Hot and fresh or cold and crusty?
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Goldman upgraded Nvidia stock, one metric says it could go higher
Receive News & Ratings for First National Bank Alaska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Bank Alaska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.