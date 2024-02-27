TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

TransAlta Stock Performance

TA stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.53. 114,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,009. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.55. TransAlta has a 1-year low of C$9.16 and a 1-year high of C$13.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.18. The firm has a market cap of C$2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.92.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.45). TransAlta had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of C$624.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.400431 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TransAlta

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Senior Officer Aron John Willis sold 35,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total transaction of C$392,830.32. In related news, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 76,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.84, for a total transaction of C$834,348.20. Also, Senior Officer Aron John Willis sold 35,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total value of C$392,830.32. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TA. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. CIBC upped their price objective on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities cut their price objective on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransAlta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.80.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Featured Articles

