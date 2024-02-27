Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Bank of the James Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Bank of the James Financial Group has increased its dividend by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Bank of the James Financial Group Trading Up 1.3 %

BOTJ traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.65. 2,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,647. Bank of the James Financial Group has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.94.

Insider Activity

Bank of the James Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BOTJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $10.52 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director William C. Bryant III acquired 3,450 shares of Bank of the James Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $41,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 64,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,028. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOTJ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 40.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 125,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 36,564 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 146.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bank of the James Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 29.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 21,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bank of the James Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

